Wake County deputy shot with AK-47 is ‘doing better,’ sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said the deputy who was shot while in the line of duty last week continues his recovery and is “doing better.”

Deputy Roland Waller, who has more than 20 years of experience with the sheriff’s office, was shot twice while executing the eviction notice around 10:30 a.m. June 2 at the River Birch Apartments in Raleigh.

“He’s doing better and when he first arrived,” Baker said.

The sheriff said he has undergone several surgeries on his leg and is out of intensive care.

“Very strong young man,” Baker said. “The will to get better is there.”

Baker wouldn’t provide further detail on Waller’s condition but said he would think Waller has months of rehabilitation ahead of him.

Waller was shot with an AK-47, a weapon “designed to destruct,” Baker said.

Baker said an account has been set up to help Waller in his recovery.

Anyone wanting to help Waller can stop by any State Employee’s Credit Union to make a donation to the Ronald Waller Fund, which was set up with the Waller family’s blessing.

Last Wednesday, deputies knocked on the suspect’s door and there was no response. They checked a couple of other places before coming back to the suspect’s door.

The door opened partially and the deputies identified themselves, Baker said last week.

Eddie Craig (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

The suspect, later identified as Eddie Craig, tried to close the door and that is when gunfire erupted, Baker said.

Arrest documents show two other deputies were at the door with Waller when shots were fired.

On Wednesday, Baker said Craig shot Waller twice with a AK-47 in the right side of his waist.

Waller underwent multiple surgeries following the shooting.

Craig is being held under a $4 million bond on charge of:

