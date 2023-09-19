WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday morning shots fired call.

On Tuesday at 4 a.m., deputies responded to the 1600 block of Martin Pond Road for a reported shots fired call into a home. Deputies said the occupied home and unoccupied car were hit by gunfire. No one was injured.

Deputies found several shell casings on the road. Witnesses told investigators they heard a car leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, and no suspect is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 919-856-6800.