RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriffs Office reports more school threats in the first five months of this year than all of 2022.

Amid the rise, Sheriff Willie Rowe wants to add more School Resource Officers and a dedicated school-focused investigator.

“The schools reflect the community at large and you see nationwide there’s been an uptick in criminal incidents and so we haven’t been spared here in Wake County,” Rowe said. “School safety is a big concern for all of us, parents, students, staff.”

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, there were 23 threats made against a school or person at a school in 2022.

So far this year, there have been 25 school threat reports made.

“We take it extremely seriously because you never know. So we take every incident like it’s about to happen,” longtime SRO leader Sergeant D. Crawford said.

Sheriff Willie Rowe said follow up investigations take time and resources, sometimes pulling school resource officers away from the campus they’re assigned.

That’s why Rowe wants to add an investigator to help look into the offenses, while allowing SROs to stay in schools.

“There’s a lot of follow through on the investigations to connect the dots, to determine what happened, why it happened, how we could prevent it going forward,” Rowe said. “We think it’s going to be an added sense of security.”