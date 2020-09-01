Armed suspect in custody following hours-long standoff near Apex, sheriff’s office says

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A 34-year-old man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home near Apex with a gun, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies and Apex police were called to the 2900 block of Evans Road due to a disturbance.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said Apex officers approached a home saw Stefan Jermone Harris was armed with an “assault weapon.”

Harris retreated inside the home and refused to come out despite pleas from his mother and Sheriff Gerald Baker.

Wake County’s Tactical Response Team entered the home and used tear gas to help take Harris into custody, Curry said.

Harris is charged with assault by pointing a gun at a law enforcement officer and obstruction and delay.

Evans Road was blocked off at Grouse Trail to the area south of Almalfi Place.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.