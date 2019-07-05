Wake County sheriff’s deputy arrested on assault charge

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County deputy has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested for assaulting an acquaintance, a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Haleigh Wilkes, 25, was arrested early Friday morning by Durham police after they responded to a disturbance call at 1022 Saffron Loop Road, according to the news release.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office takes any allegation of wrongdoing by any employee of this office very seriously. We will continue to monitor this case closely through the legal process,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said in the release.

Wilkes has been employed as a deputy with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office since 2017.

She will remain on administrative duty while the office’s internal affairs division completes an investigation, the news release said.

Wilkes was released from the Durham County Detention Center on a $2,000 unsecured bond, according to arrest records.

