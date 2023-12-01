GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – An 11-year-old girl is still missing following an overnight search to locate her, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jessica Nieto-Hernandez was last seen around 2:50 a.m. Friday near Roffler Street. She’s described as 4-foot-11 tall and weighs around 90 pounds. When Nieto-Hernandez went missing, she was wearing a black sweatshirt, shorts and sneakers.

Wake County deputies are continuing to search in the Roffler Street area.

Anyone with information or who sees her is urged to contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.