RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular program focused on the health and safety of seniors is returning to Wake County.

Starting Tuesday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office will reactivate the citizen well-check program for people 65 and older who live alone.

Robin Ingram knows that living alone at the age of 88 can come with some serious risks. She’s already fallen once and couldn’t reach the phone to call for help.

Years ago, she counted on her automated daily check-in call from the Wake County Sheriff’s office, just making sure she was OK, but that service was discontinued in 2019.

“I have two sons — one in Colorado and one in Florida — and they were very worried because they live far away, and I have nobody here,” she said.

Nearly four years later, Ingram is relieved to learn the program is coming back. Sheriff Willie Rowe announced the Citizen Well Check program will start Tuesday.

“I’m very excited, very excited,” Ingram exclaimed.

“We have seniors who are living alone, some have health challenges, and we need to make sure they’re cared for,” noted Rowe.

“Our emergency management here in Wake County sponsors this program, provides resources we need to make it happen, so there’s no additional cost to the sheriff’s office or to the taxpayers,” he added.

People who participate in the program will receive an automated call at 9 a.m. every morning. If they can’t be reached, they’ll get a call back. If there is still no answer, an emergency contact will receive a call, and if no one has heard from the person, a sheriff’s deputy will go to their home to check on them.

Rowe said the program will start with 100 people but should be able to grow to accommodate more.

For 91-year-old Dudley Flood, the program means a lot.

“When you live alone, at least for me, there are times when you feel you’re really not anybody’s priority,” he said. “To have somebody who makes you feel like you’re a priority, that’s just a gratifying experience. You hope you don’t need them, but the idea is if you were to need them you’re a priority to them.”

For Ingram, it’s all about peace of mind, and she hopes to receive that daily phone call again soon.

“It was just a simple idea, but it was a great idea and it worked really well,” she said. “I was really heartbroken when it stopped.”

For more information on the program call 984-298-1363 or click here.