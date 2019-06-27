Wake County Sheriff’s Office clears backlog in gun permit alert system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After months of research, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office finally reduced a backlog of 5,704 gun permit alerts. The backlog in the permit alert system dated back to 2014.

The alerts warn the department of people who may need a permit to purchase a gun revoked, because of committing a crime or an offense.

Scott Sefton now leads the pistol permit section for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. He told CBS 17 he does not know how the backlog originally happened.

“I don’t have the answered to that. I don’t know,” explained Lieutenant Pistol Permit Sections Scott Sefton.

Sefton said his team reviewed all the backlog alerts and determined most were resolved now. But 512 permits still needed to be revoked because of criminal offenses.

“Those offenses range anything from assault with a deadly weapon to protective order violation to probation to ultimately serious assaults,” explained Sefton.

Rick Brown, the legal adviser for the Sheriff’s office, said he too doesn’t know how this happened. But he stated the department is now focused on providing more training to ensure the backlog doesn’t occur again.

“We have identified what we felt to be a lack of training for supervisors. Consequently, I think things do fall in the cracks sometimes,” said Chief Legal Adviser Rick Brown.

The Wake County Sheriff Office told CBS 17 it’s still unknown if any of the permits were used to purchase a gun used in a crime. But deputies are checking into it.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker was not available to go on camera today. He wanted to speak on the matter, but had previous commitment for the day.

Via email, Baker relayed the following message: “I’m very proud of the work our gun permit team has done to reduce the backlog,” said Sheriff Gerald Baker. “The Wake County Sheriff’s Office will continue to make sure those who are not eligible to obtain gun permits will not receive them.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now