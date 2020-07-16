Wake County Sheriff’s Office investigating after young girl fatally shot at Apex home

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation inside a home near Apex Thursday morning, officials said.
Deputies and investigators are on scene at a residence in the 3000-block of Copperhead Road in Wake County. The home has an Apex address.
According to officials, deputies responded to the residence just before 2:30 a.m. Once they entered, they found a “juvenile female” inside on the floor.
The girl, who Sheriff Gerald Baker said was found by a family member, was taken to WakeMed with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officials said a person of interest has been identified and they’re trying to determine if the victim and suspect were known to each other.
CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.
