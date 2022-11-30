RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are looking for a missing five-year-old boy on Wednesday night.

A deputy with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed over the phone to CBS 17 that they are currently looking for five-year-old Montrell Copeland.

Montrell is described as 3-feet, 5-inches tall.

CBS 17 has requested Montrell’s photo and other details from the sheriff’s office but has not yet received them.

The sheriff’s office said at 9:45 p.m. that this case “does not meet the government requirements to be classified as an AMBER Alert.”

It also did not confirm if this was a domestic incident.

This is a developing story.