RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is increasing starting salaries for deputies and detention officers while trying to fill hundreds of vacancies across the agency.

Sheriff Willie Rowe has said recruitment and retention are among the top priorities for his office.

Since December 2022, the office hired dozens of deputies, civilians, and detention officers to cut down vacancies from 284 to 213, which is a 25% drop.

Following a newly-approved Wake County budget, sheriff’s deputies and detention officers will now have a starting salary of $50,540 a year.

“It really cuts down on response times because the more people we got out there, the quicker we can get to the 911 calls,” Master Deputy Roderick Belfield said. “With their pay raises and the incentives that we have now, we’re starting to get more people to fill the jobs.”

Belfield works in the agency’s judicial services, usually serving papers across the community. However, he said he often helps with patrol 911 calls when needed.

“I like being out here helping people. That’s my main goal,” Belfield said. “I try to keep papers down so I can assist patrol much as possible.”

The majority of sheriff’s office vacancies remain in the detention center.

To try and fill those positions, the agency is offering up to $5,000 in hiring and retention bonus for detention officers.

Detention Lieutenant Carl Washington said he’s hopeful that increasing starting salaries and offering thousands in bonuses will attract more candidates.

“We just don’t have the staff now to come in like it used to be,” Washington said. “If I can get one person, we happy.”

Washington said salary bumps will have to keep up with the cost of living.

“The new officers coming in at that salary, you know, it’s a start,” Washington said.

On Monday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office will swear in 13 deputy sheriff cadets, three deputy sheriffs, one detention officer, and two detention officer cadets.

Multiple Basic Law Enforcement Training Academies are also currently ongoing and recruiting for future classes this summer.

The agency is also actively recruiting for the next Detention Officer Certification course this fall.

For information on any of these programs or positions, click here to visit the WCSO recruiting page online.