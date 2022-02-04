Wake County Sheriff’s Office drones, K-9 teams track down robbery suspect

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- The Wake County Sheriff’s Office reports they arrested a robbery suspect in less than an hour thanks to drones and K-9 teams.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to a Dollar General on Benson Road near Garner around 7 p.m. Thursday.

A victim told then she was getting out of her can when the suspect, Jason Charles Roberts, demanded her car keys, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim told deputies she refused and ran into the Dollar General.

The victim reported the 45-year-old suspect ran to an area behind the store.

Wake County deputies, K-9s and the Special Operations’ Drone Team began to look for the suspect.

A release from the sheriff’s office said the team was able to track down the suspect within about 45 minutes. Roberts was found in the BP Gas Station at Benson and Ten Ten roads.

Roberts was identified by the victim and charged with one count of attempted robbery. Roberts was booked into the Wake County Detention Center.