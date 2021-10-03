Wake County Sheriff’s Office DWI checkpoint arrests six motorists Saturday

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint Saturday night that led to six motorist arrests.

Wake County Public Information Officer Eric Curry said the sheriff’s office conducted the checkpoint at the intersection of Hodge and Poole roads in Knightdale.

It resulted in four motorists charged with driving while impaired, one motorist charged who tried to flee from law enforcement and allowed officers to find one motorist who was wanted by law enforcement, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office issued 11 other types of violations.

The most included 24 counts of no operators license, five driving while licensed revoked, three registration violations and three misdemeanor drug violations, the release said.

Finally, there were seven partnering agencies, including five local police departments, North Carolina Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.