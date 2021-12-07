Body of missing Fuquay-Varina man recovered from Harris Lake

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a missing Fuquay-Varina man was recovered from Harris Lake early Tuesday, police said.

Timothy Crockett Mullins, 47, was reported missing on Monday after his family had not heard from him since Friday.

His Jeep was found parked near a bridge at Harris Lake just off New Hill Holleman Road around 9 p.m. Monday.

Timothy Mullins (FVPD)

Police said there is no indication that foul play was involved in Mullins’ death.

“We express our condolences to the Mullins’ family, his friends, co-workers and those community members that were invested in this case. It is times such as this that we should all come together and provide love and support, particularly for the family and friends,” Fuquay-Varina police said.

Along with Fuquay-Varina police, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol and Stony Creek Rescue Dive Team from Nash County helped in the search for Mullins.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation into Mullins’ death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.