RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, deputies with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Garner Police Department were in Raleigh spending time with some of the youngest people in the city.

The Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual Sheriff’s Office Day at the Boys and Girls Club in Raleigh with the goal of building a bridge between the badge and the youth.

“People don’t get to see law enforcement outside of the badge and uniform, and this is what we’re here for, we’re out here to have fun, tell the kids that we’re here,” Master Deputy Joseph Smokes with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies started the morning by introducing themselves to the kids and answering tons of questions, ranging from what they do day to day to why they got into the law enforcement field.

Deputies say sometimes kids only see law enforcement when they’re making an arrest or involved in a scary situation, and that can make kids scared of law enforcement. Kids that spoke with CBS 17 say getting to play games with deputies and learn more about them as people make them more comfortable around those in uniform.

“We get to see a different side of them, and we get to interact and they get to play kickball and basketball with us,” Kahliya Curtis-Forrest, a fifth grader, said.

Kids also got a chance to see some of the gear that officers use, including four-wheelers and technology inside police cars.