Wake County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting, carjacking near Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred Friday morning near Knightdale, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they have deputies at the scene of Car Cosmotology Inc., located at 5800 Knightdale Blvd., near Old Milburnie Road. The business has a Knightdale address.

Authorities did not say when the shooting and carjacking occurred or if anyone was injured in the incident.

There is currently no suspect information available.

