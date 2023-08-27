ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot on Moss Road in Zebulon, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Wake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 1110 block of Moss Road in Zebulon. Once on scene, deputies did not locate a victim.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, deputies once again responded to report of shots fired on Moss Road. This time they located several shell casings in the street, according to a press release from the WCSO.

Also on Sunday morning, the Wendell Police Department responded to a man with a gunshot wound. That man said he was shot Saturday night on Moss Road, but did not want to go to the hospital.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s an active investigation and no other details are available at this time.