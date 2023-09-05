Wake County deputies at the scene of a double stabbing in Wake Forest. (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were stabbed in Wake Forest and were transported to the hospital late Tuesday morning, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Tuesday at 11:24 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 8800 block of Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest.

The sheriff’s office said two adults were stabbed. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies and investigators are currently at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is active and no other information was released.

