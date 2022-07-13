RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Looking to make a difference in your community? The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is currently holding an open interview job fair to fill several positions within the department.

According to Sheriff Gerald Baker, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has more than 120 vacancies within the detention center and they want qualified applicants.

Sheriff Baker said the career fair is designed for potential applicants looking to meet with members of the agency and interview for detention office and registered nurse positions.

“It starts with integrity and accountability. That’s who you are and that’s who we are looking for,” Sheriff Baker said.

Applicants must have no criminal history and are expected to be ready to serve their community and join a team of deputies.

“For the last 32 years I’ve been a member of this office. The only law enforcement I’ve ever worked for. And it means that much to me I know what the expectation are for the citizens and public to make sure we’re held accountable,” Baker told us.

Pre-registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcomed.

So far they haven’t seen a lot of people come in, but they have received a number of applicants calling the recruitment center.

Doors close at 4 p.m. but Sheriff Baker said he will continue to have job fairs throughout the year to fill these positions.

To learn more about job opportunities with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, click here.