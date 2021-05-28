Wake County Sheriff’s Office patrol car involved in crash in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was involved in a three-vehcle wreck in Johnston County Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 5:28 p.m. along Buffalo Road at the intersection with Jordan Narron Road/Flowers Parkway.

There was no word on what caused the wreck, which happened just north of N.C. 42, about 4 miles east of Clayton.

A Wake County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was seen with visible damage to the passenger side and the airbags appeared to have deployed.

A white Mercedes sedan with front-end damage was visible on a car carrier being removed from the scene.

Troopers said there were four people involved between the three cars. One person, a man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.