RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office provided Christmas gifts Monday for 100 children through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

From clothes to toys and bikes, detention officers and deputies purchased hundreds of items from the children’s wish lists, the sheriff’s office said.

Salvation Army Maj. Charles Whiten stopped by our office to load the organization’s truck up with the gifts.

“We believe in fostering a sense of community and compassion, especially during the holiday season. By contributing to the Angel Tree Program, we hope to bring smiles to the faces of these children and make their holidays a little brighter,” Sheriff Willie Rowe said.