RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is reactivating the senior citizen well check program on Feb. 14.

The program is open to all Wake County seniors 65 and older who live alone and would like a daily well check call.

The sheriff’s office said citizens in the program will be contacted everyday at 9 a.m. and a message will play from Sheriff Willie Rowe to press #1 and hang up if they are okay.

If there is no answer, they will be called again at 9:05 a.m. If no one answers by the third call at 9:10 a.m., their key contact will be called.

If no one has heard from the citizen, a deputy will be dispatched to their home to check on them.

To sign up for the program, call 984-298-1363.