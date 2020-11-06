Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it is again able to process pistol permits within 14-day state mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the processing time for pistol permits has returned to 14 days, a news release said.

Under normal circumstances, 14 days is the maximum waiting period, as mandated by state law. However, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the sheriff’s office said it had been receiving applications in “unprecedented numbers.”

“Wake County residents should be proud of the work of the gun permits staff,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said in the release. “Despite having to deal with an unprecedented demand for permits, while dealing with a pandemic and major election on the state and federal levels, this staff is determined to serve this County with determination, dedication and sacrifice. And for that, we are all appreciative of their commitment.”

Wake County has issued 47,000 permits thus far in 2020.

Fewer than 13,000 were issued in each of the previous two years, marking an increase of about 370 percent.

The Wake County Sheriff’s office said it has received the highest demand for pistol purchase permits of any sheriff’s office in North Carolina.

In late March, just two weeks after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency due to the pandemic, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker temporarily suspended accepting new applications. A consent order signed by a judge later said the sheriff’s office must resume processing the permits within the mandated time frame.

In July, the owner of a Fuquay-Varina gun store said sales were tracking at a 300-percent increase. In August, the sheriff’s office said it processed more than 5,000 permits in the span of two weeks.

Multiple lawsuits have been brought against the sheriff’s office over the matter.