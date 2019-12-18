Wake County Sheriff’s Office terminates contract with gun range

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lack of profitability and inaccurate accounting are listed as the reasond behind the Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s decision to not renew a contract with a gun range.

The sheriff’s office said it let Range Safety Management know recently that their contract would not be renewed as it pertains to firearm training for citizens.

A release from the sheriff’s office stated the decision was based on “lack of profitability and a review that fees and funds collected by RSM were not accounted for accurately.”

The sheriff’s office said some were “displeased” with the decision while others understood.

“To the responsible gun owners who use the facility, I understand your concern,” said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. “This decision was not made in haste. We will continue to review how to use this training center that works in the best interest of all citizens, while saving taxpayer money. Unfortunately, the current agreement only met the needs of a few.”

The need for more adequate space local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies became apparent to the sheriff’s office.

“We are living in dangerous times,” Baker added. “We need to have an ability to provide increased training opportunities for our officers, so that they are prepared to face the dangers that may await them every day they protect our neighborhoods.”

The sheriff’s office said county staff also agreed on the move to end the contract.

The sheriff’s office claims it subsidized the company’s sustainability over the last seven years.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is working with RSM to honor classes through January 5, 2020.

