Wake County Sheriff’s Office to conduct active shooter training at Raleigh middle school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct active shooter training on Tuesday morning, just days after the state saw two school shootings and two students were arrested after multiple guns were found on a Raleigh high school’s campus.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office will direct rapid deployment training for their school resource officers (SROs). The training begins at 10 a.m. at Ligon Magnet Middle School on E. Lenoir Street, near downtown Raleigh.

“This ongoing training is a commitment by Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker to ensure that Wake County deputies are prepared to respond, and react, to any active shooter emergency, whether on school grounds or in the workplace,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The training comes on the heels of a school shooting last week in Wilmington that left a student injured and a fatal shooting at a Winston-Salem high school.

A 15-year-old student, Chance Deablo, was charged in the Wilmington shooting and another student, who has not yet been identified, was charged in the Winston-Salem school shooting that left William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr. dead.

In addition to the shootings, two students were arrested and charged last week at Enloe High School after one of the students was found in possession of multiple guns while on campus.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wake County SROs have participated in multiple training sessions already, “including simulation training at Johnston Community College’s Howell Woods Tactical Training Center in Four Oaks, as well as similar training sessions at local schools and in the Wake County Justice Center.”

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has SROs on 24 Wake County Public Schools campuses – 23 middle schools and one high school.