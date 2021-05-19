Wake County Sheriff’s Office to give out free gun locks after issuing record number of permits

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Project ChildSafe are teaming up for a gun lock giveaway on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Annually, there are countless reports of children who are accidentally killed by weapons that were not secured properly. And with an uptick in residents applying for gun permits, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office aims to reduce a potential tragedy from happening locally,” the release stated.

The free giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wake County Southern Regional Center, which is located at 130 N. Judd Parkway NE in Fuquay-Varina.

The sheriff’s office will also use the county’s Northern and Eastern Regional Centers, as well as other locations, to give out free gun locks in the coming weeks, the release said.

“Over the past year, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has approved record-setting numbers of guns permits to our citizens,” said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. “With more guns in our communities, it is extremely important to ensure that those weapons are safely secured to prevent injuries or even death from accidental discharges.”

According to the sheriff’s office, they have issued 18,125 pistol permits through May 6 of this year. Last year, 57,538 permits were issued – more than the previous three years combined, the sheriff’s office said.