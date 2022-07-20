RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced it will hold an active shooter training exercise on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said in light of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it will conduct a Rapid Deployment Active Shooter Refresher Training Exercise on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Wendell Middle School.

The exercise will involve deputies representing several divisions throughout the agency, rather than just School Resource Officers like in previous trainings.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said that the exercise will emphasize that every deputy will “locate, isolate, detain or eliminate” the threat. Wake County deputies are directed to respond to mass shooting incidents without hesitation at any location.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office continues to make sure our deputies are prepared to respond to a mass casualty event should it happen in this County,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. “Since being elected Sheriff of Wake County, we’ve placed an emphasis on increasing training to prepare for incidents that put the lives of children and others in harm’s way.”