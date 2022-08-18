RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office held a news briefing to update the public on the case involving the murder of K9 deputy Ned Byrd.

The 12 p.m. briefing came hours after the arrest of a 29-year old Apex man, Arturo Marin-Sotelo who has been charged with the deputy’s murder.

“It gives this office great pleasure on this morning to be able to share that one of the suspects that we believe is involved in the death of deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with murder,” said Baker. “It’s been round-the-clock work by this agency.”

Marin-Sotelo was booked into the Wake County jail just after 8:30 a.m., Baker added.