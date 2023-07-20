RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an ongoing scam targeting members of the community.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials have received reports that someone is impersonating a Wake County sheriff’s deputy and insisting for people to pay them up front through apps like PayPal.

The sheriff’s office says it would never contact residents and ask for money over the phone or payments through an app.

“No matter how threatening the caller is, don’t panic and know it is okay to hang up the phone,” Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe said in a statement. “If you are unsure, call our office, and a deputy will confirm the validity of the phone call. Please do not pay someone you do not know.”