RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a new furry friend and family member at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Jack is a Giant Schnauzer and almost six months old.

Jack is the second K9 to join the sheriff’s office as a therapy animal. Working with the Peer Support Team, Jack will help reduce the effects of stress first responders and people within the public safety profession deal with.

Jack will offer comfort and support, providing care to the employees, families and community after traumatic events once Jack is out of training.

Piney Grove Baptist Church children donated the money for Jack. Wake County Sheriff’s Office thanks the church for their support.