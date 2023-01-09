RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One motorcycle club is making sure late deputy Ned Byrd’s K-9 officer is not forgotten.

Sasha, who was with Byrd when he was fatally shot in late August near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads before he was able to make a radio call, was left alone in his patrol car while he lay lifeless. She was not injured.

Now, the NamKnights of America Motorcycle Club’s Tarheel Chapter, is donating a $500 check to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to honor Byrd — to specifically use it for the K-9 unit, the sheriff’s office said.

The NamKnights of America Motorcycle Club is a military and law enforcement club whose purpose is to support the military and law enforcement in any way it can, a release said.

Sheriff Willie Rowe, Mark Thomas from NamKnights of America and members of the K-9 unit will be present at 3 p.m. in the lobby of the Public Safety Safety Center in Raleigh.