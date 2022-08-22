RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health has administered 1,035 doses of the monkeypox vaccine to date. On Monday, they made the transition to a new method of administering the vaccine—an intradermal injection.

What is intradermal injection?

The common way vaccines are given is intramuscularly or into the layer of muscle below the skin and fat. A lesser common method is intradermal, which delivers the vaccine to the topmost layer of the skin called the dermis.

This form of injection is also used for allergy testing and tuberculosis testing. These are much shallower in nature and most patients report only feeling a slight pinch, according to a release from Wake County.

Why is Wake County transitioning to this method?

Other than being perhaps more pleasant than a deeper injection, intradermal has a major upside—creating more supply. Wake County said administering the vaccine this way will increase supply of the vaccine five-fold.

“This method of administering the monkeypox vaccine is going to be able to significantly expand the vaccines available, meaning we can offer a lot more protection even faster to our residents who need it,” said Sig Hutchinson, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “We’re excited that our supply of doses will now stretch even further.”

Additionally, the injection method is equally effective as the intramuscular, which is how the vaccine has been administered so far. Officials said anyone who has received a first shot intramuscularly can get the second shot intradermally.

The FDA also has said side effects of the monkeypox vaccine were similar in people who received both forms of injection and none of the reported side effects were severe.

How to request a vaccine appointment

Wake County Public Health has a limited supply of the vaccine and it is offered at no cost. Residents who have been exposed to someone who has had monkeypox, or who feel they are eligible to receive the vaccine can:

Visit wakegov.com/monkeypox and fill out the online self-attestation form; or

Call our monkeypox call center at 919-212-9398, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

For symptoms, testing and other information on monkeypox vaccine eligibility in Wake County, visit wakegov.com/monkeypox.