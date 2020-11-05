Wake County shooting possibly connected to Tuesday double homicide, sheriff’s office says

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wednesday night shooting could be connected to a double homicide that occurred in the same neighborhood two days ago, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 10 p.m., Wake County deputies were called to a neighborhood off Poole Road following a report of multiple gunshots, sheriff’s office spokesman Eric Curry said.

Deputies learned a home in the 1200 block of Sweetgrass Street had been hit by gunfire.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to Curry.

Witnesses told deputies they believed the gunman left the scene in a SUV.

On Tuesday, children playing in the same neighborhood found the bodies of two men inside an SUV. The vehicle was parked just a block from Wednesday’s shooting, Curry said.

Those men, who have not been identified, had been shot to the death.

Investigators continue to gather witness statements and follow leads on the double homicide and last night’s shooting. Anyone with information on either case are urged to call the WCSO at 919-856-6911.