Wake County Smart Start free community enrollment event set for Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Smart Start is hosting an enrollment event on Thursday to help parents register children for Pre-K.

The application event is for Title I, Head Start, and NC Pre-K programs this fall. Parents may enroll children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 31.

The programs are free to eligible families.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at Wake County Smart Start, located at 4901 Waters Edge Drive in Raleigh.

If you can’t make it to the event, click here to apply online.

