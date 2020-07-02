Wake County Smart Start holding curbside pre-K application event Thursday

Live Now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Smart Start will be holding a pre-K curbside application event on Thursday.

Because of how COVID-19 has changed the way things operate, the organization will be allowing people to show up to their headquarters and sign their children up for the program right outside their vehicles.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wake County Smart Start, located at 4901 Waters Edge Drive in Raleigh.

Click here for more information.

