RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School leaders say they didn’t have to adjust any bus routes Tuesday morning for the first day of year-round schools.

The district says around 30,000 students returned to school Tuesday and around 175 buses were on the road for the morning commute.

“We have drivers available, buses are running so we’re in good shape,” said Mark Strickland, the district chief of facilities and operations.

However, it’s still facing a driver shortage, with a vacancy rate hovering at just over 30 percent for the past year and a need for around 200 drivers. That’s despite the school board approving an attendance bonus in March – giving an extra 200 dollars a month to drivers with perfect attendance.

Strickland says between 30 and 35 percent of eligible employees received the bonus at the end of last school year.

“In addition to having a fresh start going into the new school year, this is also another recruitment tool that we can share with prospective drivers,” Strickland said.

The district said it’s also waiting to see what the legislature proposes in its budget before deciding on any additional bonuses or raises.