RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A student of Wildwood Forest Elementary School was hit by a car on the way to their first day of class on Monday morning, according to Principal Holly Shaw.

In a letter to parents, Shaw said the student received care after being hit by a vehicle and that the family was made aware of the incident.

“We wanted you to know in case you or your student happened to see first responders at our school,” Shaw told parents. “We also want you to know that our counseling team is available to assist with any student who may have seen or heard about the accident and wishes to discuss it.”

Shaw also cautioned parents in the email to be mindful and observant while traveling to and from school or work, keeping an eye out for any pedestrians.

There is no information on the child’s condition.