RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students from seven Wake County schools are walking across the graduation stage Monday in Downtown Raleigh.

CBS 17 was there as more than 30 students from Phillips High School received their diplomas Monday morning. These students started high school months before the pandemic, then braved virtual learning, masks, COVID diagnoses, and a lot of uncertainty.

Phillips senior class co-president Malik Smith says that makes getting his diploma even more valuable.

“To sum it up, I made it. It’s many people who have tragically lost their lives with covid and everything that’s unfolded over the course of nature and I’m still here,” Smith said.

Sha-vonte Harrington also received her diploma Monday. She tells CBS 17 she put in the work in the classroom while also working full-time.

“My mom’s proud. I’m the first one graduating from her children so she’s proud right now,” Harrington said.

After Monday, there are a dozen more Wake County graduations this week at the Raleigh Convention Center and the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

