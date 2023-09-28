RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, nearly 100 Wake County students learned more about science, technology, engineering, and math by combining the STEM fields and soccer.

“Getting into STEM fields can be really intimidating, so our goal here was trying to utilize the game of soccer as a vehicle to teach STEM in an easy way that can be fun and exciting for all of the kids,” Santiago Lucio, with the North Carolina Football Club, said.

Organizers from the North Carolina Courage, Lenovo, and NCFC teamed up to teach 85 fifth-graders from Hunter Elementary about STEM fields while playing the “beautiful game.”

“They’re going to be kicking penalty kicks and they’re going to be learning scoring percentages and how does that work as it translates into math, they’re going to learn about reaction time also with penalty kicks,” Lucio explained.

Representatives from Lenovo say the Research Triangle is booming with tech jobs and opportunities and this generation of students could be the future leaders of some of those companies.

“We hope that students who come out today, one day might be inspired to come and work for us,” Lenovo’s Libby Richards said.