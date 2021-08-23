Wake County students, teachers back in class – with a focus on COVID-19 safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the first day for traditional students in Wake County and the district says nearly 116,000 students started school Monday.

Brad Hathaway says his daughter Reagan is starting 5th-grade in-person at Conn Elementary School after spending all last year virtual.

“I think now that we’re here, seeing everybody, she’s got two of her best friends in the same class so that helps,” Hathaway said.

Teachers may be more fired up than some students but they say they’re not letting the excitement distract them from following COVID protocols.

“They wanna come up to you and hug you so we had to come up with something creative like some elbow kisses, some air high fives,” said Cynthia Mack, kindergarten teacher at Conn.

The district says if any COVID cases come up, close contacts will be notified and if there’s a cluster of cases, the entire school community will be notified. The health department would determine how long students and staff need to quarantine.