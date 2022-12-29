RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County substitute teacher is expected to make a court appearance after being arrested and charged for indecent liberties with two students.

20-year-old Rachel Beahn was arrested earlier in December by Cary Police.

CBS 17 previously reported that arrest warrant stated that one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School. And the students’ ages have not been released.

According to official documents, the alleged offenses happened on Nov. 26, 2022.

CBS 17 previously confirmed that Beahn was a current North Carolina State University student and had began attending the university in Fall 2020.

Wake County Public Schools told CBS 7 that Beahn was hired in May 2021 and has been suspended from working in the school system.

Parents previously told CBS 17 that they were concerned and confused how someone her age would be able to supervise students not much younger than herself.

“18-year-olds teaching 17 and 16-year-olds? That’s not good. That’s not good at all,” said Janet and Don Pittman, Middle Creek High School grandparents.

Currently non-certified substitutes only have to have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, go through a background check, and complete an online training course, according to the Wake County Public Schools website.