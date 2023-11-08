CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The superintendent of Wake County Public Schools is discussing some of the lessons he’s learned in his first few weeks on the job and some of the changes he’s planning for the district.

New superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor spent time with nearly a dozen students involved in “Project Search” at the Embassy Suites in Cary. The program helps students with intellectual disabilities transition to the workplace.

“I think what stood out to me is listening to the people at Embassy Suites and realizing how valuable the interns who come to their program,” Taylor said.

This is part of Taylor’s 100-day tour of the district, getting to know the needs of students and staff members.

From what he’s learned so far, Taylor said the district needs better technology and more support staff and he’s willing to move resources to make that happen.

“The idea’s that if there’s an obsolete job that technology can now do and do it well, we want to be able to use technology to do that then direct those human resources to another area,” Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor says he also plans to expand the district’s programs, like the one at Embassy Suites, geared toward students with disabilities.