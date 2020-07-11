Wake County suspends high school sports, co-curricular activities indefinitely

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County schools say high school sports and co-curricular activities will be suspended indefinitely.

A subcommittee for Athletics & Co-Curricular/Band Activities, which consists of Principals, Athletic Directors, Athletic Trainers, Band Directors, Area Superintendents, the WCPSS Athletic Director, WCPSS Director of Arts made the decision Friday.

“In light of this, the subcommittee has determined that it is not prudent to resume athletic or co-curricular activities at this time, nor for the foreseeable future. Therefore all voluntary workouts, practices and other gatherings are suspended indefinitely,” a release from the county said.

WCPSS says athletics will continue to follow all rules associated with the N.C. High School Athletic Association “dead period” and band activities will be aligned with athletics as closely as possible.

All other co-curricular activities that are suspended include any teacher-sponsored student clubs or organizations, such as ROTC, service clubs or national honor societies.

“The rise in COVID-19 cases and guidance from state officials would compel us to take extensive precautions to protect student safety should we resume activities, including daily temperature checks and health screenings, as well as strict social distancing rules. This would require additional staff, personal protective equipment and training,” the release said.

The subcommittee will revisit the status of athletics, bands and all other co-curricular activities after state officials make recommendations for school re-opening later this month and will announce when a decision has been made.