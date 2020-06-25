Wake County teacher of 15 years accused of sexual misconduct with students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Wake County teacher is accused of sexual misconduct with students, according to a letter sent to parents.
Jeremy Thompson, 44, was charged with 16 counts of indecent liberties with a student and six counts of indecent liberties with a child. He had been a math teacher at Middle Creek since 2005. He resigned on April 1, a Wake County Public Schools System spokesperson said.
“I am deeply disturbed by these allegations. Teachers are placed in a position of trust, and the kind of behavior alleged has no place at our school or any school.” principal Lacey Peckham said in a letter. “Our first and foremost concern is the safety of our students.”
No further information was available.
