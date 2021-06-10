Wake County teacher suspended after child abuse, DWI arrest

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County teacher was suspended after she was arrested Wednesday for child abuse, drug possession, and driving while impaired.

Arrest records showed Katherine Hennenlotter, 41, was arrested by Cary police on the Morrisville Parkway near Cozy Oak Avenue. She was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and driving while impaired.

Hennenlotter was suspended from her job as an English teacher at Panther Creek High School in Cary. She has been an employee of the school since 2003, according to WCPSS spokesperson Lisa Luten.

No additional information was available on her arrest.