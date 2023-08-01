The Tools4Schools store was filled with teachers eager to get supplies for the upcoming school year on Tuesday. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Ed Partnership’s Tools4Schools store is officially open for the school year.

Tuesday the store was filled with teachers eager to get supplies for the upcoming school year.

The program helps provide free school supplies for teachers in need. Each shelf was fully stocked with markers, pencils, paper and more.

Stacie Gray is just one of the educators impacted by the rising costs of school supplies.

“Honestly our teacher pay is not rising to compensate for the price rise, so anything that I can get I’m gonna take it,” said Gray.

Shaneika Simmons helps run the store.

She says on average wake county teachers spend about $900 on school supplies. She’s hoping this store will help relieve some of those costs.

“We really want to bridge that gap for educators so that they’re not spending a ton of their money on things that should come in the profession anyway,” said Simmons.

The Tools4Schools supply drive runs through August 23. Here’s more information.