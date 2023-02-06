SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire.

At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.

Further investigation by police and the fire marshal’s office resulted in the arrest of Kevin Christopher Lawrence, of New Hill, police said.

Lawrence has been charged with and placed in the Lee County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.