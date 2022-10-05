RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 300-acre park is on the horizon for Wake County, marking the first newly built county park in more than a decade.

Construction of Beech Bluff County Park is slated to start up in November at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 in Willow Spring.

Approval for the park came by way of a $20 million contract award from the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

“We’re excited to take the next step in the process to turn this beautiful piece of land in southeastern Wake County into a park that everyone can enjoy,” said Board Chair Sig Hutchinson.

A rendering of Beech Bluff County Park. (Courtesy WakeGov.com)

Once it’s all finished, Beech Bluff County Park will feature trails, community gardens, playground, picnic shelters, a wildlife viewing platform, classrooms, public artwork and other components, according to a release from the county.

The park will also have several environmentally friendly pieces, including solar panels and geothermal energy to power the lights, heating and cooling of buildings, marking a first for the county.

The park’s funding comes from the $120 million Wake County Parks, Greenways, Recreation and Open Space bond approved by 68 percent of county voters in 2018.

Construction is expected to wrap up on Spring 2024.