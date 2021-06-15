Wake County to continue virtual academy option through next year, keep school resource officers

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County will provide a virtual option for students again this upcoming school year. On Tuesday night, the school board discussed ways to keep the more than 11,000 students signed up for it engaged including group meetings, class check-ins, and elective courses.

However, for those who choose to attend the virtual academy, district leaders said they’ll have to stay in it for the entire year. Officials are hopeful these changes will make for a seamless process this time around.

As a bus driver shortage is felt nationwide, the WCPSS school board is also aiming to address that as it approved a $1,200 sign-on bonus for new district bus drivers.

Many parents also spoke out at Tuesday’s meeting, shifting the focus to face coverings and asking the board to do away with them at schools. They said it’s causing their children stress and anxiety.

“My 7-year-old is now afraid to touch others because he may make them sick. What kind of message is this?” asked parent Jesse Campbell.

The conversation then moved on to school resource officers and whether it helps or hurts to have them on campus. After much discussion, the board ultimately decided to keep SROs at schools through 2024.

Summer learning plans were also discussed briefly. The board said 19,000 students are signed up for it. They feel they’re making good progress in bringing that program to life.