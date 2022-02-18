Wake County to drop mask mandate next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Masks will no longer be required in Wake County effective Feb. 25 at 5 p.m., leaders announced on Friday.

The county government is lifting its mandate along with Raleigh, Garner, Knightdale, Rolesville, and Zebulon. Morrisville leaders are currently consulting their board about rolling back their mandate. Apex, Cary, Holly Springs, Wendell, and Wake Forest had already done away with theirs.

Wake County health leaders said they felt comfortable with the decision. The timeline gives businesses and schools an opportunity to adjust, the release said.

“Some employers may need additional time to set new policies for their staff or remove masking signage, and we want to respect that,” Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners Sig Hutchinson said after speaking to municipal mayors. “We initially put this mandate in place to weather the worst of the COVID-19 storm, which we hope is now behind us.”

According to the announcement, 190 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Wake County, which is more than a 50 percent decrease from Jan. 30. Almost 90 percent of residents 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.

“The recent trends are all pointing in the right direction for the mandate to be removed,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin in the release. “Removing the mask requirement gives room for personal choice and responsibility. For those that are health compromised or feel more comfortable wearing a mask, they should feel empowered to do so.”

Employers and businesses may still have mask mandates “and are encouraged to make the choices they believe best fit their circumstances.”